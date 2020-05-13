The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District will present a virtual “State of the District” address on Tuesday, May 19, the district announced.
The pre-recorded address will be streamed on the district’s YouTube channel at 1 p.m. and will feature a student performance.
Superintendent Theresa Battle is expected to address the district’s pandemic response and mandated work to provide distance learning, meals and childcare throughout the crisis.
Battle will also discuss district-wide Pathways curriculum expansions.
“As we move forward, we are focused on closing gaps and raising achievement for all students, creating a culturally proficient school system, maximizing resources for optimal student learning, and increasing the capacity for partnerships with the community,” the district stated in a news release.