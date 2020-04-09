Burnsville High School DECA students have marked their most successful year to date, the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District announced.
DECA's stated mission is to prepare emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the world.
The International Career Development Conference scheduled to take place this month in Nashville was canceled, but around thousands of students competed at this year's state competition, and five Burnsville students qualified for finals.
"It is a high-competitive conference and an honor to qualify," the district stated.
Emma Hovde (Minnesota DECA State Officer) qualified in two events: marketing communications role play and community giving project with Lucas Johnson.
Lucas Johnson ranked in the top eight for business services marketing role play and qualified for ICDC in a team event with Emma Hovde in the community giving project.
Matthew Nguyen qualified in business finance role play.
Anthony Tran placed in the top eight for food marketing role play and qualified for Thrive Academy at ICDC.
Marshall Norring placed in the top 12 for business services marketing role play and qualified for Thrive Academy.
Norring and Tran also earned the opportunity to attend Thrive Academy because of another award picked up by Burnsville DECA.