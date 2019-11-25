BURNSVILLE — Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District will celebrate National Hour of Code week with a free event at Burnsville High School on Thursday, Dec. 12.
Family Code Night, referring to computer coding or programming, will be held from 6-8 p.m. in the Learning Commons at Burnsville High School, according to a news release from the district.
The event will feature more than 20 interactive sessions for parents and students of all grade levels.
“We want to showcase how all students in our district have opportunities to learn coding,” Rachel Gorton, the district’s instructional technology coordinator, said in a statement.
Through Digital Learning, all students learn to code starting in kindergarten.
By the time students are in upper elementary and moving into middle school, they program simulations and experiments to test their hypotheses in various subjects.
There are around a dozen feature events planned for this year including app development, drone racing and web design.
“Coding has become increasingly important in many jobs and careers,” said Cindy Drahos, information technology teacher at Burnsville High School.