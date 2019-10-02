Target will recognize a Burnsville High School student at its headquarters later this month after she won a science and technology award, the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District announced this week.
Junior Alexis Bunnell is one of 25 winners of the Target Women in Science and Technology EPIC Awards.
The awards recognize high school girls from the Twin Cities for their dedication to science, technology, engineering and math and for demonstrating engagement, passion, innovation and curiosity within these fields.
Last year, Bunnell earned the Aspirations in Computing Award: Rising Star distinction from the Minnesota State IT Center of Excellence and advanced to the state science fair with her project, “Are Teens on Snapchat Crack?”.
Bunnell will be invited to the awards ceremony at Target Headquarters on Oct. 25, have the opportunity to participate in TWIST Science & Tech Day and receive mentorship from a Target tech team member.