Burnsville High School students earned 2,735 credits worth $1.42 million in tuition through the University of Minnesota’s College in the Schools program during the 2018-19 school year, according to a news release from the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District.
The program allows high school juniors and seniors to take college-level classes without leaving their school and while earning college credits that can save them money in tuition.
Last year, 750 Burnsville students registered for the classes, and nearly all earned credits, according to the district.
“I’m always proud of our students and inspired by their work ethic,” Principal Dave Helke said in a statement. “They are tackling difficult subjects, engaging in meaningful debate and discussion, writing at a college level. It really shows how serious they are about being future ready.”
Burnsville High School offers college courses in writing and critical reading, American literature, African American studies, public speaking, sociology and Spanish. It also offers other Advanced Placement subjects.