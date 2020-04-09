Burnsville High School senior Oriana Penaloza Ortega received an Act Six Scholarship for a full ride to Concordia College in Moorhead, the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District announced this week.
An initiative of Urban Ventures, the Act Six is the Twin Cities' only full-tuition, full-need urban leadership award. The scholarship is awarded annually to approximately 45 students in partnership with six colleges and universities.
“I am very grateful for the opportunity because, apart from financial aid, the program will also allow me to further develop my leadership skills to make a positive change in my community,” Ortega said in a statement from the district.
“I am also grateful for all the people who helped me along the way, including my family, mentors and BHS staff. I am going to keep working hard to achieve more things in the future and meet my goals and dreams.”
Ortega plans to study computer science with a concentration in data science.
“She has faced adversity that most students will never have to overcome in their lifetimes," Angela Markham, a Burnsville High School counselor, said in a statement. "Throughout her high school career, she has not only managed this outside adversity with poise and composure, but she has done so while maintaining a high standard of academic excellence.”