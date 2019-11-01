Senior Emma Hovde became the first student from Burnsville High School to win a DECA state officer election, the district announced.
DECA's stated mission is to prepare emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the world.
As a state officer, Hovde will represent District II at the Central Region Leadership Conference and State Conference as well as at DECA Nationals, which will be held April 29-May 2 in Nashville.
“The real-world experience I've learned in DECA has been extremely helpful in deciding what I want to do,” Hovde said in a written statement. “I've found what I'm truly passionate about, and I'm so glad I was able to do this before I got to college.”
Hovde is a two-year chapter officer who has qualified for state competition every year since becoming actively involved with DECA freshman year.
Her work has included assisting Firefly Credit Union with the creation of financial curriculum for freshman level coursework in Success 191 classes and creating a marketing plan for District 191 Early Childhood Family Education.
She works part-time as an administrative assistant at Re/Max Advantage Plus and plans to attend Normandale Community College next fall.