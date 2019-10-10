Trap Shooting Club (copy)
Burnsville High School trapshooters are holding a fundraiser on Nov. 3. 

The Burnsville High School trapshooting team is holding a fundraiser on Sunday, Nov. 3, the team announced this week.

The event will run 2-5 p.m. at Mediterranean Cruise on Nicollet Avenue in Burnsville. Buffet tickets are $15. 

