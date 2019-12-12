All Burnsville-Eagan-Savage students and alumni are invited to compete in the district's annual chess tournament Saturday, Dec. 14, the district announced this week.
The tournament will be held at Metcalf Middle School. Registration will be at 8 to 8:30 a.m., and the tournament is expected to wrap up around 3:30 p.m.
“Chess teaches problem-solving skills that make our students future-ready,” Brian Ribnick, Metcalf's longtime chess coach and the tournament organizer, said in a statement.
“Our annual battle of the minds at our district's chess championship will pit the finest minds in the district against one another in an all-out brain party."
The annual tournament will sections for different grade and experience levels. Schools can enter as many players as they want. The alumni section welcomes any high school graduate to ever participate in a District 191 chess program.
If players cannot stay all day, they can take a bye for the round they miss and still play the rest of the day.
The entry fee is $20. Participants are asked to bring a chess set along if they have one, paper and pen, and a lunch or money for concessions.
Prizes will include trophies and merit points. The top player in the elementary section will get a free entry into the state tournament and half-price entry into advanced beginner chess lessons.