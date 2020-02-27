Class Acts

'Class Acts' performances are scheduled for March 5-7 at 7 p.m., with a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday, March 7. All performances will be in the Mraz Center at Burnsville High School, 600 E. Highway 13.

For the 32nd consecutive year, teachers and other Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District staff members will be presenting “Class Acts,” a comedy variety show to raise scholarships for graduating seniors.

According to a news release from the district, more than $250,000 has been presented to students at Burnsville High School, Burnsville Alternative High School and the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage Transition (BEST) program to help pay for college and further educational goals.

This year’s show, dubbed “Class Acts 2020: Going for the Gold,” will feature staff members singing, playing instruments, acting, telling jokes and dancing. There will also be a basket raffle. 

Tickets are $7 and available 30 minutes before each show.

