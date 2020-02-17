The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District will host kindergarten enrollment events this month, the district announced.
At these events, parents can hear from principals, teachers and other parents about what to expect in kindergarten; tour their future elementary school; ask questions; and complete the enrollment process, if they haven’t already. Children are welcome to attend.
The nights are scheduled as follows:
Monday, Feb. 17, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
● Gideon Pond Elementary School, 613 E. 130th St., Burnsville.
● Edward Neill Elementary School, 13409 Upton Ave. S., Burnsville.
● Hidden Valley Elementary School, 13875 Glendale Road, Savage.
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
● Sky Oaks Elementary School, 100 E. 134th St., Burnsville.
● Vista View Elementary School, 13109 County Road 5, Burnsville.
● William Byrne Elementary School, 11608 River Hills Drive, Burnsville.
Thursday, Feb. 20, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
● Harriet Bishop Elementary School, 14400 O'Connell Road, Savage.
● Rahn Elementary School, 4424 Sandstone Drive, Eagan.
To complete registration, parents should bring their child’s birth certificate or other proof of age, immunization records, emergency contact information and a utility bill or other proof of residency (not a driver’s license), the district said.
Children must be 5 years old by Sept. 1, 2020, to enroll in kindergarten for the 2020-21 school year.
You can also enroll by visiting the District 191 Enrollment Center at Diamondhead Education Center at 200 W. Burnsville Parkway, 952-707-4180 or enrollmentcenter@isd191.org. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Correction: A previous version of this story gave an incorrect date for the Harriet Bishop and Rahn elementary school events.