Courtesy of the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District.

The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District will host kindergarten enrollment events this month, the district announced. 

At these events, parents can hear from principals, teachers and other parents about what to expect in kindergarten; tour their future elementary school; ask questions; and complete the enrollment process, if they haven’t already. Children are welcome to attend. 

The nights are scheduled as follows: 

Monday, Feb. 17, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

● Gideon Pond Elementary School, 613 E. 130th St., Burnsville.

● Edward Neill Elementary School, 13409 Upton Ave. S., Burnsville.

● Hidden Valley Elementary School, 13875 Glendale Road, Savage.

Tuesday, Feb. 18, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

● Sky Oaks Elementary School, 100 E. 134th St., Burnsville.

● Vista View Elementary School, 13109 County Road 5, Burnsville.

● William Byrne Elementary School, 11608 River Hills Drive, Burnsville.

Thursday, January 24, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

● Harriet Bishop Elementary School, 14400 O'Connell Road, Savage.

● Rahn Elementary School, 4424 Sandstone Drive, Eagan.

To complete registration, parents should bring their child’s birth certificate or other proof of age, immunization records, emergency contact information and a utility bill or other proof of residency (not a driver’s license), the district said.

Children must be 5 years old by Sept. 1, 2020, to enroll in kindergarten for the 2020-21 school year.

You can also enroll by visiting the District 191 Enrollment Center at Diamondhead Education Center at 200 W. Burnsville Parkway, 952-707-4180 or enrollmentcenter@isd191.org. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

