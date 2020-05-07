The Open Door, a nonprofit operating mobile food pantries, has been distributing food to local families at Hidden Valley Elementary and Edward Neill Elementary schools for more than two years.
Hidden Valley Elementary is The Open Door’s largest distribution site, typically giving out between 5,000 and 8,000 pounds of food, according to the district.
At Hidden Valley Elementary School last month, people arrived at curbside pick-up to get staples like rice, noodles, peanut butter, canned fruit and vegetables, and cereal. Nearly 9,500 pounds of food was distributed, providing food for more than 1,000 people and nearly 200 households.
Usually, there are many options for fresh produce, too. Last week, the food pantry offered fresh tomatoes, green peppers, potatoes, grapefruit, apples and mangoes. Oftentimes, there is milk, eggs, assorted juices, and meat available to families.
Glendale United Methodist Church has offered itself as a distribution site for families. The church provided more than 20 volunteers to help package food inside and then bring it out to cars.
District 191’s Community Pantry, an extension of the BrainPower in a BackPack program that is offered in partnership with BrainPower, One91 Community Education and Second Harvest Heartland, is providing food at three locations. Bags are packed and distributed by community education staff and volunteers.
The remaining schedule for the One91 Community Pantry is as follows:
- May 12: Hidden Valley Elementary from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
- May 19: Diamondhead Education Center from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
- May 2: Sky Oaks Elementary from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
- May 26: Edward Neill Elementary from 1 to 3:30 p.m.