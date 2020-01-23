Foundation 191 will host a Valentine Gala fundraiser at the McColl Pond Environmental in Savage next month, the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District announced this week.
The event will take place on Feb. 13 from 5-8 p.m. and feature a social hour, pasta dinner buffet and dessert, chocolate and coffee bar, silent auction and raffle.
Tickets are available for $35 per person, $60 for couple, or $225 for an entire table of eight. VIP reservations with table beverages, chocolate-covered strawberries and party favors are also available.
Proceeds benefit Foundation 191, which provides grants meant to enhance, educational opportunities in District 191. The foundation has raised over $125,000 in money and in-kind contributions that have been returned to the school district in student and early childhood programs.
Foundation 191 also sponsors and hosts the Burnsville High School Senior Scholarship Night, which provided more than $106,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors last year.
Reservations and for more information are available at foundation191.org.