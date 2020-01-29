Nominations for inductees into the Burnsville High School Hall of Fame Class of 2020 are now being accepted, the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District announced this week.
Nominations will be open through Sunday, March 15.
The Hall of Fame recognizes former students or retired staff who have made exceptional achievements in their fields, significant contributions to the school and/or unique contributions to the community on a local, state, national or international level.
The Hall of Fame also recognizes any school, group or team that has extraordinary performance in a given year and is significant to the history of the school, as well as individuals or organizations that have made outstanding contributions to the operation and success of the high school.
New members will be inducted and honored at a ceremony at the school prior to a home football game in the fall of 2020. Nominations can be submitted electronically at isd191.org/halloffame. Nomination forms can also be downloaded from the website or picked up in the school office.
Print nominations can be sent to BHS Hall of Fame, c/o Savage Post Office, 6100 McColl Dr. Box 564, Savage, 55378.