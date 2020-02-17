The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District will host open house events to welcome families impacted by next year's attendance boundary changes.
Parents and students can meet staff members, see the school and learn about how the district is helping each student "be future ready and community strong," the district announced this month.
Here's the schedule:
- Edward Neill Elementary School, Feb. 27, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
- Rahn Elementary School, March 9, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
- Sky Oaks Elementary School, March 10, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m.
- Gideon Pond Elementary School, March 12, 6-7:30 p.m.
- Harriet Bishop, Vista View and William Byrne elementary schools, March 12, 6:30 - 7:30
- Hidden Valley Elementary School, March 12, at 9:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Middle school events will be held as follows:
- Eagle Ridge Middle School, March 2, 6-8 p.m.
- Nicollet Midde School, March 10, 6-8 p.m.