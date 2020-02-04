Applications are available for higher education scholarship from the the Savage American Legion Dan Patch Post 643, according to a news release from the group.
The Savage Legion will award 12 scholarships in the amount of $1,000 to students in the community for college, technical school or vocational training. The application deadline is April 6.
Applications are available at online at savageamericanlegion.com or in person at the Legion location at 12375 Princeton Ave. S. and the career centers at Burnsville and Prior Lake high schools.