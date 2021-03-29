Applications are now open for the Savage American Legion scholarships.
The Savage American Legion Dan Patch Post 643 will award $1,000 scholarships to 12 local students this year, according to the organization.
The scholarships may be put towards higher education in college, technical schools or vocational training.
Applications are available online at www.savageamericanlegion.com. Applications may also be picked-up at the Savage American Legion, or in the career centers at Burnsville and Prior Lake high schools.
The application deadline is April 13.