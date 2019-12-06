Three Savage businesses and one elementary school are teaming up to help youth experiencing homelessness, a Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District student announced this week.
The businesses are supporting a bath towel drive organized by students in Savage which benefits three local shelters. Choosing a new, colorful towel of their own can be a small action to comfort and cheer when youth experiencing homelessness arrive at the shelter.
Each night in Minnesota, an estimated 6,000 youth in their 20s or younger experience homelessness, according to Wilder Research and Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota.
New bath towels of any style and brand can be dropped off at the following locations through the end of December.
- Family Vision Clinic, 4200 County Road 42 W.
- Watkins Family Chiropractic, 6001 Egan Drive #120
- Smiles of Distinction Dentistry, 4300 Egan Drirve
- Harriet Bishop Elementary School, 14400 O'Connell Road
The drive happens every year and was started by Burnsville High School student Shrey Pothini, who began the effort when he was 4 years old.