The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District is delivering weekday lunches and breakfasts for children to six locations, adding three Monday, March 23.
Meals are available for anyone under 18 and will be delivered between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at these locations, according to the district website:
- Arbor Vista MHC, 14750 Burnsville Parkway, Burnsville: 11 a.m.
- Chancellor Manor Apartments, 14250 Irving Ave. S., Burnsville: noon.
- Dakota Station Apartments, 124 Highway 13 E., Burnsville: noon.
- Parkvue Flats, 1505 E. Burnsville Parkway, Burnsville: 11:30 a.m.
- Rambush Estates MHC, 14709 Burnsville Parkway, Burnsville: 11:30 a.m.
- Shalimar Estates and Parkwood Heights, 13340 Parkwood Drive, Burnsville: 11 a.m.
Daily meals for kids are also still available for pickup at two schools on weekdays 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.:
- Eagle Ridge Middle School (by the pool entrance), 13955 Glendale Road, Savage.
- Nicollet Middle School (Door #20 near front entrance), 400 E. 134th St., Burnsville.