Students at St. John the Baptist Catholic School in Savage raised more than $85,000 for the school last month, it recently announced.
The school held an afternoon pep rally in recognition of the achievement, according to a news release. Principal Phil Singewald got duct-taped to the wall for the occasion, and the two priests took part in egg roulette, smashing boiled or un-boiled eggs on their heads.
“All in good fun," Father Don DeGrood said in a statement. “It’s all for the kids and this amazing school God has blessed us with.”
St. John teaches preschool through eighth grade and is located off of Lynn Avenue downtown.