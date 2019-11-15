St. John

Students at St. John the Baptist Catholic School celebrated exceeding their fundraising goal for the school last month. 

 Submitted photo

Students at St. John the Baptist Catholic School in Savage raised more than $85,000 for the school last month, it recently announced. 

The school held an afternoon pep rally in recognition of the achievement, according to a news release. Principal Phil Singewald got duct-taped to the wall for the occasion, and the two priests took part in egg roulette, smashing boiled or un-boiled eggs on their heads.

“All in good fun," Father Don DeGrood said in a statement. “It’s all for the kids and this amazing school God has blessed us with.”

St. John teaches preschool through eighth grade and is located off of Lynn Avenue downtown. 

