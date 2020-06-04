Free breakfasts and lunches will be served to all children ages 1 to 18 in the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District this summer.
The meals, supported by a federal program, meet nutritional standards of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Children don't need to attend district schools to receive meals.
Due to current rules related to COVID-19, those getting meals can't eat them on-site.
Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals will be provided for curbside pick-up at three district middle schools:
- Eagle Ridge and Nicollet Middle Schools will distribute meals Monday through Thursday, June 8 through August 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Metcalf Middle School will distribute meals Monday through Thursday, June 8 through July 30, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Meal distribution on Thursdays will include meals for Thursday through Sunday while supplies last.
The district encouraged families to pick up meals at the location closest to their home. Children may receive two meals each day (breakfast and lunch per child per day). Those who are sick or experiencing symptoms should not pick up meals.
Meal pick-up locations at schools are:
- Nicollet Middle School (Door 20 near front entrance), 400 E. 134th St., Burnsville.
- Eagle Ridge Middle School (by the pool entrance), 13955 Glendale Road, Savage.
- Metcalf Middle School (Door 3), 2250 Diffley Road, Burnsville.
Through a partnership with The Open Door Mobile Lunchbox, One91 Food and Nutrition Services will also provide meals Monday through Friday to the following sites according to this schedule:
- 11 to 11:20 a.m. — Arbor Vista Mobile Home Community.
- 11:25 to 11:45 a.m. — Rambush Estates.
- 11:55 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. — Chancellor Manor.
- 12:30 to 12:50 p.m. — Twelve501 Apts.
- 1 to 1:20 p.m. — Parkvue Apartments.
- 1:30 to 1:50 p.m. — Shalimar Estates/Parkwood Heights.
More information about summer meals can be found at isd191.org/summer-meals.