AmeriCorps is seeking literacy tutors and math tutors to serve elementary students in the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District in 2019-2020, according to a news release.
Minnesota Reading Corps is seeking literacy tutors for the district, and Minnesota Math Corps is seeking reading tutors to work at the district's elementary and middle schools.
The Minnesota Reading Corps program places trained AmeriCorps tutors in schools and preschools to help children get ready for kindergarten and become successful readers by the end of third grade.
The Minnesota Math Corps program helps students in grades 4-8 build math skills.
According to the organizations, one in three third-graders is not reading at grade level, and 40% of eighth-graders aren't grade-level proficient in math.
Tutors receive a stipend and can earn up to an additional $4,200 for student loans or tuition. Tutors may also qualify for additional benefits like free health insurance and child care assistance.
Those interested may apply at readingandmath.net. More information is available at join@servetogrow.org or 866-859-2825.