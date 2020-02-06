Two teachers from the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District have been nominated for 2020 Minnesota Teacher of the Year, the district announced this month.
Qorsho Hassan, a fifth-grade teacher at Gideon Pond Elementary School, and Roberta "Bobbie" Kunkel, first-grade teacher at Sioux Trail Elementary School, are two of the 134 candidates statewide.
The 2020 Minnesota Teacher of the Year will be announced Sunday, May 3, at the Saint Paul RiverCentre. Over the coming weeks, a 25-member panel of community leaders will name a group of semifinalists and finalists.
“I feel very blessed to work with the best staff and students at Gideon Pond,” Hassan said in a news release from the district. “They have truly empowered me to be the educator I am. This nomination validates the work I do every day as an educator of color, and it informs the equity work I do outside of my classroom.”
Kunkel in the release said words couldn't express her gratitude.
“It’s such a privilege to recognize names on this list. We’re doing what we love, teaching our future,” Kunkel said. “Personally, so many educators have impacted me, believed in me, supported me, questioned me and loved me.”
Education Minnesota, the Teacher of the Year program organizer, says it's meant to recognize excellence in teaching in Minnesota. This year’s program will name the 56th award winner.
Eligible candidates include pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade, Early Childhood Family Education and Adult Basic Education teachers from public or private schools.
Since the program began, four Minnesota teachers have also been named National Teacher of the Year.