BURNSVILLE — A $10,000 grant from the Greater Twin Cities United Way will support a variety of manufacturing career initiatives in the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District, the district announced in a news release this week.
The grant will go towad Project Lead the Way courses and the PIPELINE Project, a multimillion-dollar program with the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry to help meet current and future workforce needs.
The grant will also help connect students to industry visits and work-based learning opportunities, according to the district.
“The Greater Twin Cities United Way has supported District 191 from the very beginning of our Pathways work — from professional development and design-thinking processes to grant-funding to implement our ideas,” Director of Strategic Partnerships and Pathways Kathy Funston said in a statement.
Greater Twin Cities United Way has been instrumental in enhancing the Pathways work at Burnsville High School, the district said. The organization has awarded the school over $200,000 for career pathway initiatives, including its EMT and Workplace Skill Certificate programs.
This grant is one of several grants that the district received in the fall of 2019, totaling more than $135,000. Other grants include money for transportation for students to attend a college fair and for science and math programming in the summer for incoming freshmen and to develop an associate’s degree program at the high school.