The Scott County Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Association Scholarship Committee is now accepting applications for their 2023 scholarship.
The Scott County Law Enforcement Memorial Scholarship is a committee and funds dedicated to recognizing the future of law enforcement, while remembering the past and for those who have died while serving on active duty within Scott County, including Deputy Luverne Realander, Officer Terry McGovern, Deputy George Lill, Trooper Scott Guscette, Deputy Jon Niemann, Deputy Darrell Honza, Deputy Mary Hensel and Officer Mark Dominiak.