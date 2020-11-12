Most school districts in Scott County will halt in-person learning for some students this month in response to rapidly increasing community spread of COVID-19.
The state's Minnesota Safe Schools Plan recommends secondary students to shift to distance learning when the county's 14-day average confirmed case rates per 10,000 residents reaches or exceeds 30.
Distance learning for all students begins at 50 or more cases per 10,000, under the recommendations.
As of Thursday, Nov. 12 there were 60.75 confirmed cases per 10,000 residents in Scott County — a major jump from the 37.32 figure reported the week before, which led local districts to announce distance learning plans for middle and high school students.
The transition to full-time distance learning for secondary students is taking effect as follows:
- Thursday, Nov. 12: Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools.
- Friday, Nov. 13: Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District
- Friday, Nov. 20: Shakopee Public Schools
Full details regarding the timeline and decision-making process can be found on each district's website.
On Thursday, the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District said Superintendent Theresa Battle, the district's COVID Advisory Team and a regional support team will meet Friday, Nov. 13 to discuss a plan for elementary students.
“I know this is not the news any of us want to hear,” Battle said in a statement announcing the transition for secondary students. “I believe strongly that we will get through this together, and that we will continue learning and growing as a community. We’ve shown amazing resilience and we’ve shown great care for our colleagues and neighbors.”
As of Nov. 5, at least 60 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been confirmed among students and staff in the Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools district with 29 of those cases being confirmed in the last seven days. The district also reports more than 500 students and staff are currently in quarantine.
The Minnesota Department of Health lists school buildings that've reported five or more confirmed cases in students or staff who were in the building while infectious during a two-week reporting period.
On Thursday, Nov. 5 Prior Lake High School became the first school in Scott County to be named on the report, and it remained so with the latest update published Nov. 12. Secondary schools within the Prior Lake-Savage Area School District began transitioning to distance learning on Nov. 12. An update to primary schools learning plans was not announced before press time.
This week, Eagan High School and Lakeville North High School became the first public schools in Dakota County to be listed.
As of Nov. 5, the Shakopee district reported a running total of 67 confirmed cases among district staff and students. Shakopee Public Schools announced earlier this week its elementary schools would shift to distance learning on Nov. 30.
In Jordan, the hybrid model will continue for now.
"As of now we are not making adjustments," Jordan Public Schools Communications Director Kat Pass confirmed Friday, Nov. 6.
As of Nov. 12, the Jordan district reported 18 student infections and seven staff member infections have been confirmed since Aug. 30, and 245 cumulative quarantines have been observed since that time.
Eight of the confirmed infections — six among students and two among staff — were reported the week of Nov. 2-8.