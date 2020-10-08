Burnsville-Eagan-Savage bus (copy)
File photo by Christine Schuster

The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District is one of six districts to receive a computer science grant from the Minnesota Department of Education, the district announced this week. 

To grant totals nearly $80,000 with opportunity to receive an additional two years of funding for a total of over $200,000 of support. 

The funding will support the "Pathways" model, which the district expanded to be district-wide beginning this year. At the elementary level, the model is designed to spark a sense of excitement and creativity as students' learning journeys progress, the district states. 

Burnsville-Eagan-Savage is the only district in the Twin Cities metro area to receive the grant. 

According to a press release, "The Universal Plus: A Two-Step Process for Equitably Identifying Computer Talent Competitive Grant" is intended to:

  • Focus on students in first and second grade and is intended to increase student interest in and positive attitude towards their learning in general and computer science in particular,
  • Identify greater numbers of students as gifted, particularly in computer science,
  • Increase the number of students who are limited English proficient, twice-exceptional, or are from a traditionally underrepresented racial/ethnic group, or gender identified as gifted, particularly in computer science,
  • Help teachers demonstrate a greater awareness of gifted student characteristics and effective instructional best practices.

Since June, the district has received nearly $112,000 in grant funding from business and community partnerships, with additional funding in progress, the district states. 

