The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District is one of six districts to receive a computer science grant from the Minnesota Department of Education, the district announced this week.
To grant totals nearly $80,000 with opportunity to receive an additional two years of funding for a total of over $200,000 of support.
The funding will support the "Pathways" model, which the district expanded to be district-wide beginning this year. At the elementary level, the model is designed to spark a sense of excitement and creativity as students' learning journeys progress, the district states.
Burnsville-Eagan-Savage is the only district in the Twin Cities metro area to receive the grant.
According to a press release, "The Universal Plus: A Two-Step Process for Equitably Identifying Computer Talent Competitive Grant" is intended to:
- Focus on students in first and second grade and is intended to increase student interest in and positive attitude towards their learning in general and computer science in particular,
- Identify greater numbers of students as gifted, particularly in computer science,
- Increase the number of students who are limited English proficient, twice-exceptional, or are from a traditionally underrepresented racial/ethnic group, or gender identified as gifted, particularly in computer science,
- Help teachers demonstrate a greater awareness of gifted student characteristics and effective instructional best practices.
Since June, the district has received nearly $112,000 in grant funding from business and community partnerships, with additional funding in progress, the district states.