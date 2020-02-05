Three robotics teams of middle and high school students in the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District will compete in a state tournament this weekend after collecting qualifying awards at competitions last month.
The PRIDE, Wiring Warriors and High Voltage are among 48 Minnesota teams who qualified for the FIRST Tech Challenge State Championship at the Washington Technology Magnet School in St. Paul on Feb. 7 and 8.
FIRST is an international nonprofit organization that designs robotics games.
Nathan Wilder, a Burnsville High School junior on The PRIDE, began participating in robotics in elementary school and mainly does programming for the team.
He said he's gained a lot engineering and computer science skills, and there's an encouragement for teammates to try all aspects of the work, such as programming, designing and building. On average, he spends about 15 hours per week with the team.
“I am extremely proud of The PRIDE," April Larson, the team's lead coach and mentor, said in a news release. "They have worked hard, learned a lot this season, and it has paid off with a bid to state. This is the sixth time in seven seasons The PRIDE has been to the MN State Championships.”
The PRIDE, a team of eight middle- and high-schoolers, picked up awards this season for incorporating 3-D printing and computer-aided design in their robot, excellence in their engineering notebook and overall excellence in their season performance.
The third award, called the Inspire Award, advanced the team to the state championship tournament.
The Wiring Warriors, a fifth-year high school team, and High Voltage, a rookie team from Eagle Ridge Middle School, earned their spots in the tournament by winning the an event last month.
The Wiring Warriors also won the Collins Aerospace Innovate Award award for their design of a robot component, and High Voltage took home the Control Award sponsored by Arm Inc. for their programming.
Edward Wilder, a coach the Wiring Warriors and The PRIDE, said the state tournament will consist of two tournaments with 24 teams competing in each.
The competition will include both autonomous and driver-controlled robots.