Burnsville High School students will graduate in-person this year at an outdoor commencement planned for June 11, Superintendent Theresa Battle announced this month.
The decision by Battle to hold a ceremony without attendance restrictions drew criticism from some Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District school board members; district leaders had previously been discussing the possibility of hosting two ceremonies to accommodate social distancing.
One ceremony will allow all students to graduate with their friends, Battle said during her announcement at the May 13 school board meeting; face masks will be required during the event at Pates Stadium.
"I truly believe our students and our schools have done a tremendous job following health protocols to keep everyone as safe as possible during this pandemic," Battle said.
Board Director Abigail Alt raised concerns about hosting a large event after exercising caution throughout the pandemic to protect students and families.
Alt said the district's graduates deserve to be celebrated, but those hardest hit by the virus "also deserve thoughtful protection."
Board Chairman Eric Miller said the district's COVID-19 advisory board felt "pretty adamant" about dividing students and families between two ceremonies.
Miller also raised skepticism about the effectiveness of requiring masks.
"I don't have any idea how we are going to enforce that," he said.
Board Director Scott Hume expressed support for Battle's decision.
"As a friend of several seniors this year, I'm sure I can speak to them when I say thank you for the changes in the graduation," he said. "I think there will be many happy families in our community as a result of this change."
If weather doesn't permit an outdoor ceremony on June 11, the event will be held outdoors on June 12. An indoor event will be held June 12 with limited attendance if bad weather persists.
The district's graduation ceremony are planned for the following dates:
- Burnsville High School: June 11 at 6 p.m. at Pates Stadium.
- Burnsville Alternative High School: June 10 at 5 p.m. outside the school.
- BEST Transition program: June 8 at 6 p.m. at the Mraz Center.
- The District's School for Adults: Virtual honors night on June 11.