Two candidates are in the running for an open school board seat in the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District, according to affidavits filed for the upcoming special election.
Appointed school board member Suad "Sue" Said will face Burnsville resident Abriana Savage on the ballot in November.
The district's open seat was left vacant by former board member Jen Holweger, who resigned in October 2020 during her first term. Holweger, a mother of four, said she no longer had enough time to devote to the school board.
In December, the board voted to appoint Said to temporarily serve in in the vacant seat until the special election.
Said ran in the school board election in November, but lost to incumbent Eric Miller and newcomers Toni Conner and Anna Werb.
A special election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Over a dozen districts statewide will hold a special election this November to fill a school board vacancy, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State's office.