Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District Board of Education members Abigail Alt and Scott Hume will be recognized next month at a statewide conference for their service and contributions, the district announced.
Both will awarded for their dedication to role and ongoing engagement with the Minnesota School Boards Association and National School Boards Association.
Alt, who completed at least 300 hours of service, will receive the President’s Award for 2021-22.
Hume, who completed at least 100 hours of service, will receive the Director’s Award.
Award winners will be honored at the MSBA’s leadership conference on Jan. 13.