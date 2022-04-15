Report cards at two elementary schools in Savage are available to families in English, Spanish and Somali under a new initiative led by the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District’s cultural liaisons.
Andrea Bauer, a cultural liaison at Hidden Valley Elementary and Harriet Bishop Elementary, said there are many logistical hurdles to providing translations of student report cards, including complicated terminology, legal requirements and a specific database associated with the document.
“It’s such a long, complicated document,” Bauer explained.
But earlier this year, with support of the school principals, Bauer began to untangle these challenges.
“I want to give so much credit to our liaisons for the work that they do in connecting our families to the educational system,” said Ken Essay, principal at Harriet Bishop Elementary. “They work so hard to level the playing surface for all families and I think this was another inequity within our system that they wanted to fix.”
Bauer said the efforts to translate report cards are still somewhat a pilot program at the schools. Only English report cards are mailed to families, but translated report cards were available at conferences for the first time earlier this year.
The feedback was “overwhelmingly positive,” Bauer said.
Kristine Black, principal at Hidden Valley, used some of the school’s Title Funds to pay for an educational assistant to provide the translations.
“The great thing about (District) 191 is that the administration at every level that I’ve dealt with is really very open to hearing how we can do better,” Bauer said. “The whole equity mindset isn’t just lip service.”
Looking ahead, Bauer said she hopes district leaders will prioritize expanding the work of translating report cards.
Essay said the school’s cultural liaisons play a crucial role in identifying ways to further involve families in their student’s education.
“I’m proud of what 191 has done in moving forward, but I know our work doesn’t stop,” he said.