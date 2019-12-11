The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage Board of Education will vote tomorrow on whether to close Sioux Trail Elementary, M.W. Savage Elementary and Metcalf Middle schools at the end of the school year.
The Board met Tuesday to discuss the recommendation for the first time since the district's consultant, Roger Worner, chose specific schools for the plan last month.
Board of Education Chairwoman Abigail Alt said time is running out to close three schools in order to avoid another round of multimillion-dollar programming and staff cuts. But several Board members said they are concerned about the proposal's impact on the district's east border.
Boardmember DeeDee Currier, echoing concerns expressed at last week's public hearing, said she's surprised the consultant didn't recommend closing a more centrally-located school.
She said she's not convinced the recommendation is the right one, but she understands the entire timeline would need to be changed to land on a new proposal.
"To close two schools on our east side makes me very, very nervous," she said.
"I haven't been able to separate yet some of my thinking about Sioux Trail school because I served there," she said, referencing her years as the school's principal.
Boardmember Darcy Schatz raised questions about how the risk of open enrollment, referred to as geographic risk in the consultant's report, was calculated.
Worner said closing Harriet Bishop and Rahn brought the highest risk of losing students to open enrollment, but all schools carry a risk and none of the schools were identified for closure based on any single factor.
He said Sioux Trail and Metcalf's cost-ineffectiveness as buildings outweighed concerns about geographic risk.
Boardmember Eric Miller said he wished more people were focused on the district as a whole, and he disagreed with the emphasis being placed on the district's east during discussions rather than the need to close two elementary schools and one middle school.
"There's no east, west or central," he said. "It's the District of 191."
Miller also expressed frustration with what he said was misinformation shared at the public hearing. Class sizes won't increase with school closures, he said, and students are also unlikely to see a significant increase to their time spent on the bus.
Worner said the closures wouldn't likely result in significant cuts to teaching staff because of the overall goal to consolidate school facilities rather than classrooms.
Miller also touched on the possible sale of the Diamondhead Education Center and relocation of its services to Metcalf.
"If I own a gas station or a restaurant that serves lunch over by Metcalf, I'd be ecstatic about the possibility," he said. "We are essentially bringing a small corporation's headquarters over to the east side."
In October, board members agreed to decide Diamondhead's fate separately from school closures and to revisit the issue in January.
"The problem is we don't know what we are doing with Diamondhead," Boardmember Scott Hume said. "We may decide a month from now Diamondhead should stay open."
Hume said he knows the closures are an opportunity to move the district forward, but he's still losing sleep over the "gut-wrenching" decision.