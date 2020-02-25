The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage district’s largest labor union is seeking a higher pay raise than the district planned for, which could mean even deeper cuts to other district needs.
Salary and benefits negotiations continue between the district and the Burnsville Education Association — the union representing approximately 665 licensed teachers, social workers and other staff.
The district’s 2019-2020 budget projected a union salary schedule increase of 1% each year, but the union’s proposal published Jan. 29 calls for a 2.9% annual increase each year of the two-year contract.
The new contract, once settled, will be retroactive and impact the 2019-2020 budget. If the agreement lands on a raise bigger than 1%, officials will need to eliminate more staff, reduce programs or spend more of the reserve fund to balance the budget.
The 2019-2020 revised budget adopted by the Board of Education this month left the district’s unassigned fund balance sitting at around 5.7% of the district's expenditures, enough for about three weeks of operating expenses, according to the district.
The unassigned fund balance acts as a reserve for unexpected or contingent expenses. District policy calls for an 8% minimum.
Combined with increases to union member benefits, the district's two-year salary and benefit proposal would increase expenses by over $4.7 million.
Association President Wendy Drugge said the district's plan is well below the state average.
Several Minnesota teachers unions in public districts have yet to reach a settlement, a spokesperson for Education Minnesota said this week, but the 226 settled contracts show an average salary schedule increase of 2.1% in the first year and 2.2% in the second.
Drugge said the district's annual budget should reflect its values and priorities for creating high-quality education and programming for students.
"I would also hope they would value and prioritize creating an equitable and enticing working space for their employees, who are the ones responsible for delivering that high-quality education and programming to their students," she said in an email.
Drugge also criticized district spending on administrative positions, which she said has increased over the past 15 years despite declining enrollment.
"This pattern is continuing for next year," she wrote. "Our administrative budget will not be reflective of the decrease in our student population."
However, data reported by the Minnesota Department of Education shows the district spends less than most districts on district-level administrators. The average district in 2018 spent 4.8% of its total expenditures on administration compared to 4.4% for Burnsville-Eagan-Savage.
The district spent around 0.5% more than the state average on school-level administrators, however.
Aaron Tinklenberg, a spokesperson for the district, called Drugge's statement inaccurate.
He said the district is already planning to trim $525,000 off next year's administrative budget by restructuring high school administration and System Improvement and Student Achievement positions.
“By restructuring those two areas, we're saving just as much or more than if we just eliminated principal positions while at the same time providing a different level of service," Tinklenberg wrote in an email. "We have to do more with less, and that's what we're trying to do.”
At the negotiating table
The district and unionized employees reach a new contract agreement every two years. Teachers will continue working under their contract that began July 1, 2017, and ended June 30, 2019, until the next one is settled.
The district and union negotiators have met in 13 regular negotiation sessions since September. They also met in mediation for the first time this month but declined to comment further on the session.
Another mediation session will come March 5, and a third is tentatively scheduled for March 12.
In addition to salary, the district and union haven't reached an agreement on teacher rights, co-curricular assignments, insurance, hours of service and health and retirement benefits.
Board of Education members Darcy Schatz, Eric Miller and newcomer Jen Holweger represent the district during negotiations alongside Director of Human Resources Stacey Sovine and Business Director Lisa Rider.
Holweger earned the union’s endorsement in the last election.
The association’s negotiations team is led again by M.W. Savage Elementary School teacher Sara Strahota. She’s joined by Melissa Blandin of Burnsville High School, Dan King of Gideon Pond Elementary School, Mike Blair of Eagle Ridge Middle School and Patrick Chesla of M. W. Savage Elementary School.
Tension around contracts is growing elsewhere across the state.
Last week, The Saint Paul Federation of Educators voted to authorize a strike against Saint Paul Public Schools.
And in Cottage Grove, district leaders told South Washington County Schools teachers they could lose their wages or jobs if they adopted the "work-to-rule" practice of sticking to strict eight-hour work days as negotiations drag on.
A history of contract strife
Burnsville-Eagan-Savage negotiations spanned 14 months, including 16 regular negotiation sessions and five mediation sessions, before the most recent contract was settled in August 2018.
During the negotiations, teachers rallied public support through picket lines and adopted work-to-rule beginning in April.
The dispute dragged on over the process for teacher layoffs. The district’s proposal to lay off teachers with disciplinary actions in their files before looking to seniority was ultimately struck down; the seniority-based system, favored by union negotiators, remained intact.
Former board member Bob VandenBoom voted against the contract last August and criticized the seniority-based layoff procedure and salary increases, which he called "financially unsound."
The teacher’s salary schedule under the 2017-2019 contract brought no increase in the first year and a 4% increase in the second year, costing the district around $6.4 million.
Former Chairman Jim Schmid personally apologized for the anxiety and mistrust the prolonged negotiations caused in the community before voting to approve the contract.