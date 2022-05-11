Superintendent Dr. Theresa Battle will present the State of the District address at 1 p.m. Monday, May 23.
In her address, Battle will reflect on District 191’s journey to become a “Pathways” district, including the steps that have been taken over the past year and the next steps ahead, according to a news release.
She will also share the stories of students who have found their paths thanks to the opportunities provided in District 191 schools.
“Our vision as a school district is unique to who we are as a community, and we’ve taken tremendous steps to live out that vision,” Battle stated. “I’m proud of that and I’m excited about what’s still to come in One91.”
The pre-recorded event will be streamed on the District 191 YouTube channel at www.isd191.org/youtube.