Voters in the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District voted to raise their property levy Tuesday, according to unofficial results reported by the district.
Around 61% of approximately 3,200 voters approved the change, according to preliminary results from the district late Tuesday. The results from the seven precincts go to the district, which reports the results to the Minnesota Secretary of State.
District officials expect the levy to generate an additional $1.7 million annually for the district's general expenses.
“The support from our community is inspiring and essential,” Superintendent Theresa Battle said in a statement. “We are in a time of transformation for District 191. I know we will grow stronger and better for our students, and it means everything to know that we’re doing it in partnership with our community.”
The ballot question asked voters to revoke two existing voter-approved levies and replace them with a single operating levy for the next 10 years that will provide the maximum amount of per-student funding allowed under state law.
The majority of voters approved the levy at all seven precincts, according to the preliminary results.
"We are incredibly grateful for the trust voters have placed in us and the vocal support from so many in the One91 community,” Board of Education Chairwoman Abigail Alt said in a statement.
District officials have said the funding will help close a projected $5.5 million budget shortfall projected for next year.
A property owner of a $250,000 property will see an estimated $6 monthly tax increase, according to Ehlers, a district financial consultant. A property owner of a $700,000 property will see an estimated $18 monthly increase.