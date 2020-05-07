Lindsey Port, a nonprofit director in Burnsville, won the support of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party this week in her bid to face Republican State Sen. Dan Hall in this year’s general election.
The DFL Senate District 56 branch announced its endorsement this week after ballots were cast through the party’s first electronic convention. The district covers Savage, western Burnsville and the northwestern corner of Lakeville.
Port has pointed to addressing climate change, gun reform, more funding for education and wider access to health care as among her priorities in previous interviews. She wins the endorsement over other Democratic candidates Robert Timmerman and Kevin Shea.
Hall, first elected in 2010, won the seat in 2016 with 55% of the vote.
He said in an interview last year Republicans have done a good job stabilizing things as Democratic lawmakers try to pull Minnesotans towards bigger government and more taxes.
Port and her husband have two daughters, and she directs the nonprofit Blueprint Campaigns, which aims to help leaders of underrepresented communities in and around Minnesota. In 2016, she campaigned for the District 56B House seat but lost to Republican Rep. Roz Peterson.
The endorsement means the party will provide fundraising for Port’s campaign as well as volunteers for its get-out-the-vote efforts.