The League of Women Voters hosted a candidate forum Oct. 13 for the open school board seat in the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District.
Two candidates are in the running for the Nov. 2 special election, according to affidavits filed for the election. Only one candidate, appointed school board member Suad “Sue” Said, attended the forum.
The other candidate, Burnsville resident Abriana Savage, was invited to the forum but did not respond, according to the League of Women Voters.
The forum consisted of a two-minute opening statement, questions with up to 90 seconds for each answer and a two-minute closing statement.
Topics discussed at the forum included budget experience, pandemic disruptions, vaccine requirements, equity and inclusion, candidate skills, serving a diverse student population, district strengths and board collaboration.
The forum can be viewed on the district's YouTube page, Burnsville-Eagan-Savage ISD 191.
Special election
Over a dozen districts statewide will hold a special election this November to fill a school board vacancy, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office.
In December 2020, the board voted to appoint Said to temporarily serve in in the vacant seat until the special election. Said previously ran in the school board election that November, but lost to incumbent Eric Miller and newcomers Toni Conner and Anna Werb.
The special election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 2.