Early voting is officially underway in Minnesota.
The Savage Pacer will be sharing information on recent and upcoming opportunities to hear directly from candidates this election season.
Savage Pacer Candidate Q&As
All local, county and state-level candidates vying to represent Savage residents have been invited to participate in the Savage Pacer's candidate questionnaires.
The Q&As will be published as follows:
- Sept. 26: Minnesota Senate District 56 and MN House of Representatives District 56A
- Oct. 3: Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District & Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools Board of Education
- Oct. 10: Savage Mayor & City Council
- Oct. 17: Scott County Commissioners
Burnsville Chamber of Commerce forums
The Burnsville Chamber of Commerce hosted a virtual candidate forum with Minnesota Senate District 56 candidates on Sept. 14.
The candidates responded to questions on how to support businesses during the pandemic, the Freeway Landfill clean-up project and their stance on police funding.
The forum, which lasted approximately 20 minutes, can be viewed on the Chamber's YouTube channel.
The Chamber is scheduled to virtually host a Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District school board candidate forum on Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 5 p.m.
The forum will be streamed live on the Burnsville Chamber Facebook page.
Lakeville Chamber of Commerce forums
The Lakeville Chamber of Commerce hosted a Minnesota Senate candidate forum on Sept. 15 featuring candidates from Senate Districts 56, 57 and 58.
Senate District 56 candidate Lindsey Port did not attend the forum because virtual accommodations were not made available to candidates.
“COVID-19 threatens the health and safety of our residents, so out of concern for the health of all attendees, I will not be attending the forum hosted by the Lakeville Chamber of Commerce," Port said in a statement. "I’m disappointed they were not able to make accommodations for candidates to attend virtually, but keeping everyone safe during this pandemic is my top priority."
Kaela Berg, the DFL candidate running for House of Representatives District 56B, also declined participation due to health-safety concerns.
Social distancing measures were observed during the indoor forum, but candidates did not wear masks while speaking.
Republican incumbent Sen. Dan Hall, who Port hopes to unseat, did attend the forum.
During the event, Hall responded to questions regarding small business growth, COVID-19 restrictions, support for the hospitality industry, attracting businesses to the area and raising taxes to address the state's deficit.
The forum, which lasted approximately 90 minutes, can be viewed on the City of Lakeville's YouTube page.
Climate forum
Candidates running for Minnesota Senate District 56 and MN House of Representatives District 56A have been invited to participate in a climate forum early next month.
The Zoom forum will be held by MN350 Action and the local Climate Majority Project of the Southwest Metro on Tuesday, Oct. 6 from 7-8:30 p.m.
Online registration for the virtual event and more information is available at MN350.org/events.
We'll continue to update this story as we learn about opportunities to hear from local candidates. Please check back for updates.