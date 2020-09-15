Candidates vying for seats in Minnesota Senate District 56 are invited to share their views on climate during a virtual forum hosted by local climate advocacy groups next month.
The Zoom forum will be held by MN350 Action and the local Climate Majority Project of the Southwest Metro on Tuesday, Oct. 6 from 7-8:30 p.m.
Organizers said questions from residents are welcome during the non-partisan event.
The following candidates, vying for seats representing Savage, Burnsville and parts of Lakeville, have been invited to participate:
- Dan Hall (R) - Incumbent State Senator seeking re-election for District 56
- Lindsey Port (DFL) - State Senate candidate for District 56
- Jessica Hanson (DFL) - State Representative candidate for 56A
- Pam Myhra (R) - State Representative candidate for 56A
- Kaela Berg (DFL) - State Representative candidate for 56B
- Roz Peterson (R) - State Representative candidate for 56B
"They have all been invited to join the Climate Majority Forum to answer questions about how we can choose to respond to climate change — ignore it, or take action to protect our future," the organizers stated in a press release.
Online registration for the virtual event and more information is available at MN350.org/events.