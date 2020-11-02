Approximately half of Scott County voters are expected to have their vote counted through an absentee ballot in the 2020 General Election.
Scott County Auditor Cindy Geis said Monday morning she expects around 50% of registered Scott County voters to cast their vote early — reaching past the county's 45% projection.
In Scott County, approximately 48,600 absentee ballot were requested and about 41,300 had been accepted as of Sunday, according to the election's office.
In 2018, a record-setting 13,000 absentee ballots were cast, and around 12,000 residents voted by absentee in the 2016 election, Geis said.
On Monday, Geis said she was expecting another busy day of early in-person voting and absentee ballot drop-offs.
Roughly 6,000 new voter registrations were filed in Scott County between the primary and Oct. 13, according to Geis.
There were 94,293 voters registered in Scott County as of state's Oct. 13 count, but Geis said voter registrations ebb and flow slightly throughout the election and a final count will be determined after the election.
Scott County data provided Monday morning showed 328 absentee ballots had been rejected, 1,732 had been spoiled or lost and 883 had been replaced.
The whereabouts of roughly 5,000 absentee ballots remained unknown at that point.