Voters in the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District will be asked to elect a school board member this Election Day, Nov. 2.
Suad “Sue” Said and Abriana Savage are the two candidates in the running for the district's vacant school board seat.
The district’s open seat was left vacant by former board member Jen Holweger, who resigned in October 2020 during her first term. In December, the board appointed Said to temporarily serve in in the vacant seat until the special election.
The person elected to the board in the special election will serve until January, 2023.
Here's where you can vote on Election Day:
POLLING LOCATIONS
- Edward Neill Elementary School, 13409 Upton Ave., Burnsville
- Gideon Pond Elementary School, 613 East 130th St., Burnsville
- Rahn Elementary School, 4424 Sandstone Dr., Eagan
- Sioux Trail Elementary, 2801 River Hills Dr., Burnsville
- Vista View Elementary School, 13109 County Road 5, Burnsville
- Glendale United Methodist Church, 13550 Glendale Road, Savage
- Harriet Bishop Elementary School, 14400 O'Connell Road, Savage
Voters can also vote early on Monday, Nov. 1 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Diamondhead Education Center at 200 W. Burnsville Parkway.
To view a sample ballot and find your polling location, visit sos.state.mn.us.