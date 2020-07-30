Six local office seats will be up for grabs this November in Savage. Here are the candidates who have filed as of early Thursday afternoon.
The Savage Pacer will provide regular online updates until the filing period closes Aug. 11.
SAVAGE CITY COUNCIL
Savage Mayor Janet Williams filed to run for re-election on Tuesday, and Kim Holler entered the mayor's race on Wednesday.
Williams became mayor in 2004. She's served four consecutive terms, and is currently serving an additional term year alongside the Savage City Council in order to align with Scott County's even-year municipal elections.
Holler sits on the city's Advisory Communications Commission.
Councilors Christine Kelly and Matt Johnson will see their terms expire this year.
William 'Bill' Marx filed Tuesday to run for council.
As of Thursday, Kelly and Johnson have not yet filed to run for re-election.
SCHOOL BOARD
Maryan Ali filed to run for a seat on the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board on Tuesday.
As of Thursday, incumbents Eric Miller, Darcy Schatz and DeeDee Currier had not yet filed to seek re-election.