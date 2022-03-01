Former Republican state representative Pam Myhra announced she'll run for Minnesota Senate in 2022.
On Tuesday, Myhra announced her campaign against incumbent Democratic Sen. Lindsey Port in Senate District 55, which covers Savage and the majority of Burnsville.
"Thank you for all the encouragement I have received from the community and neighbors to seek election this November," Myhra wrote in her announcement. "I will work tirelessly to address your concerns like public safety, inflation, and education."
Both Myhra and Port are Burnsville residents.
In 2020, Port flipped the seat blue when she defeated five-term Republican incumbent Dan Hall.
Myhra campaigned to win back her seat in the Minnesota House back in 2020, but lost to Democratic newcomer Rep. Jess Hanson.
Myhra held the seat from 2011-14 before stepping away to campaign for higher office, including bids for lieutenant governor, U.S. Congress and Minnesota State Auditor.
A run for Minnesota Senate begins another chapter in Myhra's political career.
Outside of politics, Myhra is a certified public accountant and former audit manager at KPMG.
She and her husband, Chuck, have three children.