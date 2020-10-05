Why are you running for this position?
I want to be a conduit between the community and the school district in order to address community needs and give a voice to those who don't have one. I see the need and the opportunity for community representation as it relates to equity issues.
What are the top three issues you would face during your term?
1. Representing and addressing community needs.
2. Addressing equity issues.
3. Advocating to assure the community has support in the school district.
Have you been charged in the past year, or ever been convicted, of a misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No. Never been charged.
The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District's student enrollment numbers have been declining steadily for 20 years. Why do you think some local families choose to attend public school elsewhere, and what ideas do you have for attracting and retaining district students?
Candidate did not provide answer.
Over 95% of teachers in the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District are white, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Education, but white children represent less than 39% of the district students. What do you believe is needed to recruit and retain teachers of color?
Candidate did not provide answer.
The district's unassigned fund balance — reserved for unexpected or contingent expenses — is projected to fall below 6% of the district's expenditures this year. District policy calls for this fund to remain at 8% or higher. How would you look to rebuild the district's financial reserves, and what is your stance on the 8% policy?
Candidate did not provide answer.
What makes you proud of ISD 191?
The courage and support of the teachers.
Why should voters choose you?
Because I want every child to receive a quality education.