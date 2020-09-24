Party: Republican
Address: 13220 Elm Ln, Burnsville
Age: 63
Family: My husband, Chuck, and I have been married for 39 years and raised our three children in Burnsville.
Employment: Volunteer, Certified Public Accountant with active license
Education: Burnsville Senior High School graduate and Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of St Thomas, St Paul, MN
Hobbies/Interests: I enjoy reading, writing, gardening, hiking, adventuring to new coffee shops, and helping care for my daughter’s mini golden doodle.
Previous experience that would prove helpful in position: I am a Certified Public Accountant; former Audit Manager at KPMG; former two-term MN State Representative, 2011 through 2014; and mother of three adult children.
Contact info for public: Mobile: (952) 228-8249, email: pam@pamforhouse.com, website: www.pamforhouse.com Why are you running for this position?
I am running for MN State Representative to serve my Savage and Burnsville neighbors, listen to their concerns, seek to understand, and work together to find the best solutions to the problems facing our community. I, like many of my neighbors, am concerned with the current divisiveness in politics and am committed to bring my steady and unifying demeanor to the Legislature. I am answering the call of my neighbors who recruited me through a petition to return to the MN House of Representatives to represent them.
What are the top three issues you would face during your term?
Foremost, I plan to address the recovery of individuals, their families, and businesses from the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. Another top concern will be dealing with safety and security in our communities by addressing reasonable law enforcement reforms while supporting the role of public safety. I also will prioritize protecting Minnesotans from any increased tax burden, while seeking to eliminate Minnesota’s tax on Social Security benefits.
Have you been charged in the past year, or ever been convicted, of a misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No, I have not been charged in the past year, nor ever been convicted, of a misdemeanor or higher. No, I have not been involved in a personal nor business bankruptcy or foreclosure.
If elected, what are some of the ways you would address racial inequities in Minnesota?
I believe state government must ensure all Minnesotans are treated with equality under the law. Reasonable reforms must be thoughtfully legislated and implemented respecting the rights of all individuals. Those few individuals who are unworthy of serving in law enforcement should be identified and counseled out. Also, I will seek to have greater educational choices for parents and their children who are feeling trapped in failing school that are putting them at a serious disadvantage for reaching their best personal potential.
Several executive orders have been made in the past few months related to COVID-19. Which of these orders do you most agree or disagree with? How do you believe the state should move forward to continue protecting both its residents and the economy?
The Governor’s initial Emergency Powers were appropriate when MN COVID-19 deaths were projected at 74,000. Swift action was needed to address the imminent perceived threat. However, those projections have not come close to materializing and some businesses remain closed — others permanently, employees are taking home less pay, and students are struggling to keep up with schoolwork. It is time for the Governor’s Emergency Powers to cease and elected representatives to resume their responsibility to legislate. Rather than broad, statewide policies unilaterally dictated by the Governor’s Executive Orders, policies should be tailored for communities based on their respective health threat.
Do you believe the state’s K-12 public education system is adequately funded? If not, how would you pay for more funding?
As I have been meeting people in the community, I have heard tremendous frustration, particularly among parents. Parents are feeling financially squeezed and overwhelmed with educating their children at home, paying double for education through property taxes and now for tutors, tuition, and technology while seeing the serious negative consequences of isolation in their children’s lives. The MN Legislature should return to its constitutional responsibilities of preparing legislation through the committee process and hearing public testimony to address these challenging times and the future form of education in MN.
Do you believe the state should invest in studying the Dan Patch Line for future commuter rail transportation opportunities? Why or why not?
A 2002 MN law placed a moratorium on the Met Council from studying, planning, designing, or constructing the Dan Patch Commuter Rail Line. The moratorium was a commitment to residences to reduce the uncertainty of a rail line running through their neighborhoods. Former Representative Erhardt (DFL) said the Dan Patch Commuter Rail Prohibition prevented the state from wasting time and money on a doomed proposal. I do not plan to reverse this commitment made but will focus instead on flexible transit options which are responsive to changing commuter needs, like the METRO Orange Line — Bus Rapid Transit.
Why should voters choose you?
Savage and NW Burnsville voters should choose me, Pam Myhra, as their MN State Representative because of my proven leadership skills, relevant qualifications, pertinent experience, and past record of effective public service. Additionally, I have deep roots in the community having graduated from Burnsville Senior High School and raised my three children in the district. I am a Constitutional Conservative and the unanimously endorsed Republican candidate. Please check out my website, www.pamforhouse.com, to contact me and to learn more about my background, candidacy, and endorsements. I would be honored to serve you in the MN House of Representatives.