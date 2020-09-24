Party: DFL
Address: 1318 Woodhill Road, Burnsville
Age: 34
Family: Single mother to two kids, Lexi (16) and Jace (9) and two pit bulls, Lila (8) and Lady (4). My parents and paternal grandmother live in Farmington, and my maternal grandparents live in Richfield. I have two younger brothers, Jeffery (25) and Derrick (30), and they are both proud National Guardsmen (Jeffery, active duty; Derrick, recently retired after 12 years of service). I am an aunt to four nieces and nephews with our newest addition born this summer during COVID.
Employment: Anthem, Inc as a Dental Network Sr. Representative for 14 years and was the Executive Director at the MN Campaign for Full Legalization prior to deciding to run for office.
Education: Bachelors of Science in Social Work from St. Catherine University after completing internships at a charter school in Maple Grove and the Interprofessional Center for Counseling and Legal Services at St. Thomas University; I am presently finishing the last credit of my Masters of Arts in Advocacy & Political Leadership at Metropolitan State University.
Hobbies/Interests: As a Minnesota girl born and raised, I love all things Minnesotan especially fishing and camping. I enjoy cooking, gardening, comedy, and drive-in movies too.
Previous experience that would prove helpful in position: My education coupled with my personal and work experiences uniquely position me to address issues facing our district from a community-centered, strengths-based, and systems perspective.
Contact info for public: 651.271.9344, contactus@jesshansonforhouse.com, www.jesshansonforhouse.com
Why are you running for this position?
I am running because the hardworking people of our district deserve to be represented by a leader who will advocate for everyone in our community — not just those who share identities with them and not by those committed to staunch partisanship and extremism. I believe at the core of the issues facing our communities are real people who need real solutions to real problems. I believe that the solutions to our problems are among the minds of those experiencing them and that elected officials ought to listen and amplify those solutions from the kitchen table to the committee table.
What are the top three issues you would face during your term?
I believe it is critical that our State Representative know how to fight for and advance affordable health care, equitable education, and a responsible and proactive government. I have experience working and volunteering in all of these sectors, and I am uniquely trained and equipped to advocate and lead in each arena.
Have you been charged in the past year, or ever been convicted, of a misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No.
If elected, what are some of the ways you’d address racial inequities in Minnesota?
Racism is a public health crisis. Minnesota is the second most racist in home ownership, criminal justice, employment, and income. These issues are systemic and must be addressed from a legislative platform.
We can ensure all homebuyers are treated fairly and hold mortgage companies accountable for perpetuating inequities. We must fiercely address racism in the workplace and fight for a living wage so we’re all compensated in a way that reflects our inherent dignity and worth. Finally, we can fight education inequities by increasing the number of teachers that share the life experiences, culture, and beliefs of our diverse students.
Several executive orders have been made in the past few months related to COVID-19. Which of these orders do you most agree or disagree with? How do you believe the state should move forward to continue protecting both its residents and the economy?
I am proud of Minnesota for our serious response to this virus, and I disagree with none of the executive orders. Simultaneously, like many Minnesotans, I am greatly concerned by politicians who use public safety measures to play political games rather than focus on helping support small businesses, increasing access to testing sites, and assisting families facing eviction, foreclosure, and under employment.
We need to put people back to work by finally passing a bonding bill. These projects are critical to communities across the state, are largely in socially distanced environments, and they’re job creators vital to rebuilding our economy.
Do you believe the state’s K-12 public education system is adequately funded? If not, how would you pay for more funding?
No, and I’m the only candidate in this race with kids in the public school system. The state has not kept its per-pupil rates up with inflation. More and more, communities are subsidizing their budgets through levies and referendums. It is time for an innovative education funding model much like how we expanded access to all day kindergarten. Every Minnesotan should pay their fair share of taxes, and I know that middle class families like mine are already paying our share. It’s time that we hold the wealthiest Minnesotans to the same level of participation in our tax-funded education system.
Do you believe the state should invest in studying the Dan Patch Line for future commuter rail transportation opportunities? Why or why not?
The existing gag order is a barrier to studying this under this name, however, enhancing our transportation along existing infrastructure is critical to our economy and environment. I grew up in the south metro, so I have crossed the river on 35, 169, and 77 more times than I can count! Most of us in the district know firsthand how bottle necked traffic can get during busy times. We cannot continue to increase the number of workers in our society and fail to provide realistic, environmentally reparative transportation options.
Why should voters choose you?
I hope to earn the support of voters because my lived and professional experiences uniquely position me to serve our community in ways that reflect dignity and worth, compassion and care, and a commitment to our shared values as Minnesotans. I believe that politics is how we care about each other. I’ll never stoop low or give in to extremist partisanship, and I will always uphold my social work values and commitment to ethical leadership. I am ready to speak out against wrongs facing Minnesotans, and I will always be accessible and accountable to the residents of our district.