Why are you running for this position?
I filed for reelection as mayor because I have the knowledge, interest, time and skills to do the job. As a lifelong resident who grew up on the dairy farm by the roundabout on the corner of Lynn and McColl with four brothers, I have seen the city go from 500 residents to 32,245. Our family sold the farm in the 1970s. I was elected to the city council in 2003 and elected as the first woman mayor of Savage in 2007. Women think differently. I want to continue to plan for the future of our great city.
What are the top three issues you would face during your term?
During my tenure you have not seen your tax rate go up and down. I believe in planning not reacting. We have a 10-year Capital Improvement Plan, two-year Work Plan for staff and council, Debt Service Plan, Park and Trail Plan. They do not sit on the shelf. We approve and implement them! Transportation and infrastructure are ongoing and important. Improvement of Highway 13 (the highest commercial truck traffic piece of road in the state) through downtown and up to County Road 42. We are planning for 13/Dakota improvements in the near future.
Have you been charged in the past year, or ever been convicted, of a misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No charges or convictions.
What do you believe are the biggest challenges facing the city right now? How do you think it should be addressed?
Our biggest challenge is implementing a fire service model that is effective, sustainable and cost effective. Times have changed, calls have increased for medicals and increased family responsibilities have stressed the department.
I have talked about two Pandemics – COVID and Race. Until there is a vaccine, the city will need to monitor policy for the safety of all. We have had three Conversations on Race and will continue to be cognizant of being welcoming.
I work tirelessly educating the residents on what the city does for them, taking calls, responding to emails and just being out and about.
What is your philosophy on offering public subsidies through property tax breaks (such as Tax Increment Financing or tax abatement) to support development in Savage?
Public subsidies need to be dealt with on a case by case basis. This city council has used them sparingly. We have done tax increment, abatement and payback loans. They have been considered usually for redevelopment (Valley Oil soil remediation), workforce housing (housing for low income working people) and gravel pit development. I believe that consideration should not only go to new businesses but help to those who have been here awhile for redevelopment.
Do you support the continuation of the city's municipal liquor operation? Why or not?
Savage has a long history of municipal liquor. After prohibition, cities had the option to approve municipal liquor and Savage did. Usually cities did that for better oversight. All proceeds from liquor operations are used to pay for capital improvements rather than property taxes. In recent years profits went to the construction of the ELC and to pay the 20 year bonds on the Savage Public Library. A couple of years ago, sales were down, so we restructured. During the pandemic sales have increased dramatically. We will continue to monitor and determine if the city should be in the business.
What makes you proud to be a part of the Savage community?
I am proud to be part of the Savage community. It has been my home. I like the way it has planned development of nice neighborhoods with life cycle housing, a variety of businesses and good paying jobs. We have a commitment to 30% of our city to be parks, wetlands and open space. Our proud history is portrayed in our museum at the Savage Library. We have a dedicated city staff, a successful community policing model and three great school districts. We have been the fastest growing city in Scott County so people must come here for a reason.
Why should voters choose you?
I am a proven leader who can stand on my record in shaping the City of Savage. I like local government because it is non-partisan and closest to the people. I care as shown in my participation in Savage Rotary, Dan Patch Historical Society, SCALE, NAMI , St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Savage has the reputation of being a well-run and respected city. During my tenure the city fostered fiscal responsibility, planned orderly development and is a safe place to live, work and play. I plan to continue my common sense decision making approach.Thank you for your vote.