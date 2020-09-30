Why are you running for this position?
I think the Savage has been doing well but it could do better. With an eye to the future the city needs to look at the changing landscape in technology focusing on self-driving cars, more people working for home and future development. The city is an expensive place to live, with the average house costs almost $350,000 it can shutout a lot of first-time home buyers and the lower income individuals. I want to help the city move on the direction to address these issues.
What are the top three issues you would face during your term?
How the city interacts with a diverse population, the effects of COVID-19 to the economy and making sure the city is providing the best possible services for the taxpayer’s dollar.
Have you been charged in the past year, or ever been convicted, of a misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No.
What do you believe are the biggest challenges facing the city right now? How do you think it should be addressed?
The first challenge the city is facing, is the fallout from the protests and riots in May. We first need to look internally how the city and the police force can learn from the mistakes of others. What options there are for training, education, and other possibilities. The other is the fall out from the COVID-19 shut down. The city needs to look at what businesses remain to be sure they can remain. The city needs to continue to adopt to changes in the economy. As they did for allowing more outdoor seating at restaurants.
What is your philosophy on offering public subsidies through property tax breaks (such as Tax Increment Financing or tax abatement) to support development in Savage?
Savage has used in the past and should continue to use it in the future but as a limited tool. That development should be measured and benefit Savage citizens. A project buy-in from the stakeholders can determine if that project is successful. We need to be sure that we as a city have the proper buy-in from our stakeholders.
Do you support the continuation of the city's municipal liquor operation? Why or not?
I have not been a supporter of government entities running a business. I know that the liquor store profits can help support smaller projects. It is a business and can fail leaving the city with the burden and the bill.
What makes you proud to be a part of the Savage community?
I think this city has a lot offer in with the great parks, nice neighborhoods and citizens who step to help. I have done many food drives in the neighborhoods over the years. It is a good feeling to see tons of food come in from those efforts year after year. It nice to know the citizens of Savage can very generous.
Why should voters choose you?
It is time for change in the leadership in Savage. I am fiscal conservative and take a logical planning approach to issues. I have been in management of one type or another for over 30 years. I listen with an open mind to all and make choices based upon facts and opinions on those facts.